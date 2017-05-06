'The Amazing Race' Season 29 Spoilers, Latest News: Six Remaining Teams Are Off to Athens in Upcoming Eighth Leg

One of the pre-assigned non-elimination rounds has just saved a couple for the second time. Will Liz and Michael's good fortune last in the next episode of "The Amazing Race" season 29?

Facebook/amazingraceTitle card for the 29th season of the reality television series "The Amazing Race," airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Matt and Redmond have finally accomplished their very first first-place finish, and it seems that the two of them will continue to play strong in the coming legs. Becca and Floyd have still managed to keep their positive attitudes going up to this point, despite that brief show of impatience from Becca when Floyd left his passport in a taxi in a previous episode. But #TeamFun is still definitely in it to win it, and they will continue to run the race with smiles on their faces.

But perhaps the biggest winners of the recent episode of CBS's reality television series were Liz and Mike. The pair arrived last, but they were subsequently saved by a non-elimination round, much to everybody's relief.

But the pair has already been saved from elimination twice on different occasions, and their luck may soon be gone. Will they still be able to redeem themselves in the next leg and reclaim the first-place spot they have enjoyed in the earlier episodes? Or will Matt and Redmond continue to reign now that they have finally had a taste of a first-place finish?

The upcoming eighth episode of the season will now take the competing teams to Athens, Greece for a brand new bout of challenges that will test, not just their individual strengths and resilience, but also the depth of the bond that they have managed to build together throughout the race. It can be recalled that this season took a step away from the normal way of things by bringing in 22 strangers, who absolutely knew nothing about each other, to pair up and run a race around the world together, while trying to deal with each other's differences.

"The Amazing Race" season 29 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.