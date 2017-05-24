'The Amazing Race' Season 29 Spoilers: Teams Stack Cups in South Korea

"The Amazing Race" season 29's legs 9 and 10 were full of action as five teams remained. In the episodes, the contestants battled it out to reach the top. Which team got eliminated this round?

Facebook/amazingrace Title card for the 29th season of the reality television series "The Amazing Race," airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Episodes 9 and 10 began with the five teams headed to Corinth Canal in Greece. Because they were in first place last episode, Tara and Joey were first to go, followed by Redmond and Matt. Brooke and Scott were in third, London and Logan in fourth and Floyd and Becca in last place. When they reached the roadblock, the teams chose which members would do the bungee jump challenge. Some were scared but some were happy to do the challenge. After that, all teams headed successfully to Vietnam.

In this leg of the competition, the detour consisted of two challenges that the teams had to choose from: the Bamboo Climb or Window Design. Later on, all teams had to do the Bamboo Challenge which caused great difficulty to the remaining competitors, even having Floyd's team getting hurt. Because of this incident, the last team to finish the race was Floyd and Becca, who were eliminated in this round.

For the next episode of "The Amazing Race" season 29, the teams are headed to South Korea. The final four race through their next country to get a spot in the season finale. In the promo for the upcoming episode, the teams are seen battling out in challenges that are composed of different kinds of games. In the first scene, the teams are seen stacking cups in a Speed Stacks competition. Many of them appear to be failing miserably as they are unable to stack one cup after the other.

The teams also fight it out in the arena; in a computer gaming arena that is. The teams are seen playing against South Korean players in front of a live audience. From the clip, the final four are looking fierce as they play against their foes.

"The Amazing Race" season 29 episode 11 titled "As Easy As Stacking Cups" is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, May 25 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.