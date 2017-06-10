'The Amazing Race' Season 30 Air Date, Latest News: Competitive Series Not Airing This Fall; Will Upcoming Season Feature the Final Race?

The Emmy award winning competitive reality series "The Amazing Race" will be hitting a milestone in the next season. What new twists is it cooking up for the big 3-0?

Facebook/amazingraceA screenshot of “The Amazing Race” season 29 winners, Brooke Camhi and Scott Flanary.

There are still no details teased about the upcoming season. And the fact that it has not made it to CBS' upcoming season caused fans to speculate a more likely 2018 airing. Others, however, are not discounting the possibility that the reality series may be moved to the network's streaming service, CBS All Access.

Whatever the case may be, the 30th season of the Phil Keoghan-hosted show is happening, although there have also been rumors that the upcoming season could well be the series' last. And if this were the case, what special twists and turns will the producers and Keoghan be cooking up to make the season special?

The previously concluded 29th season gave new and long-time fans of the show something fresh to look forward to and talk about week after week. Instead of sending 11 teams of two on a trip around the world, the season ushered in 22 strangers who have never met each other prior to stepping up to the starting line. Pairs were made right then and there, and while some of them did surprisingly work quite well, others were very early on burdened by each other's differences and unwillingness to compromise.

But the new format worked for the final three teams who competed in the series finale that ended in Wrigley Field and hailed Brooke Camhi and Scott Flanary as the ultimate winners of the race that span nine countries, 17 cities, and 36,000 miles.

In an interview with Alabama Entertainment, the pair said that they didn't know they are ahead of the pack until they saw another team working a challenge they have already done.

"So when we reached the mat at the end and realized we had won, it felt incredible," Flanary said.

Scott and Brooke may have spent the most part of the rest bickering and screaming at each other, but they may have made quite a unique bond to have made it to the finish line ahead of everyone else.

Will the series be utilizing the same format for its upcoming 30th season? More details will hopefully be made available soon.