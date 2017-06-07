'The Americans' Season 6 Plot News, Air Date: Keri Russell Teases Satisfying Finale

"The Americans" will not return for its final season until next year, but the series finale has already been laid out ahead of time. And if Keri Russell is to be believed, it is going to be fulfilling.

Facebook/TheAmericans'The Americans' will return for its final season in 2018.

Russell, who plays KGB officer Elizabeth Jennings in the series, recently spoke to Us Weekly about the upcoming final season. The actress revealed that she was "very satisfied" with how "The Americans" concluded

"They've done such a good job so far — the writers — so I'm willing to give it up and let them do what they want," Russell said.

The conclusion of "The Americans" has been set for quite some time now. And while some storylines planned ahead of time have gone through several changes, the ending has essentially remained the same since it was plotted in the second year of the show. This much was revealed by executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields.

The cast members recently made an appearance at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy for a panel discussion, where they discussed what they would like to see in the final season of "The Americans."

For Noah Emmerich, who plays FBI agent Stan Beeman, he would like nothing but good things for his character. "I hope his soul is not overwhelmingly crushed by the betrayal of his best friend," he said (via Variety).

Additionally, it was revealed during the panel that the Soviet Union will see the rise of a new power, which will change the game for everyone. "The world is changing. And the world is going to change in our little family too," Weisberg said.

And while new characters will certainly be introduced in the upcoming season, the showrunners are closing the door on an appearance from President Donald Trump.

The sixth and final season of "The Americans" is expected to air in early 2018 on FX.