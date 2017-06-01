'The Americans' Season 6 Spoilers, Air Date: Final Season to Feature 'Real Ending,' New Characters

"The Americans" recently concluded its fifth season with a surprising finale. And with the sixth season set to be the last, fans are wondering how everything will end for Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell).

The Jennings have always wanted to go back home to the Soviet Union ever since the beginning. And when the opportunity finally came knocking on their door in the season 5 finale, they chose to stay in the United States because of their duty.

With "The Americans" having only one season left in its life, executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields assured fans that they are in for a "real ending" come season 6. While speaking to Deadline in an interview, Fields pointed out that they do not really give out spoilers or teasers for upcoming storylines. However, he did reveal that "there's going to be a resolution" by the end of the series.

As for what that ending will entail, nothing can be known for sure, though Weisberg told TVLine that it was something they thought of many seasons ago.

"It's funny, because almost every idea we've ever had evolved, and evolved considerably," Weisberg said. "But in this case, the idea for the ending was, I think, something we came up with in Year 2 of the show... and we're actually using it!"

Moreover, the executive producers also teased of new characters being introduced in the final season, though they refused to reveal which side of the camp they will be in. However, they are certain that President Donald Trump will not make an appearance on the show, even though he was a prominent figure at the time in which the show is set. Ultimately, the reason behind that is because it would have too much of "a self-conscious link" to the present time.

"The Americans" season 6 is expected to air in 2018.