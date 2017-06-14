'The Americans' Season 6 Spoilers: Showrunners Promise 'Action-Packed' Final Season

Showrunners of "The Americans" promise to bring an "action-packed" sixth and final season of the show.

FACEBOOK/TheAmericansPromotional photo for "The Americans."

"The Americans" is a spy thriller drama series that started airing in 2013 and was created and run by former Central Intelligence Agency officer Joe Weisberg. Joel Fields joins him as showrunner as well. The story revolves around a married couple, Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), who are actually Russian spies living in Washington, D.C.

In an interview with the showrunners, they are positive that the show will end well in season 6, despite the fact that there remain a lot of unanswered questions about the show's narrative.

Weisberg told The Hollywood Reporter: "There are a lot of pieces hanging out there, a lot of stories ... but also a lot of threads of who these people are and sort of how their lives are going to end up."

The show's creator added, "We've got 10 episodes ... to pull that altogether, and we think it's going to be, there's going to be a lot happening both in the story world and the emotional world. It's action-packed and emotion-packed."

Interestingly, in real life, the supposed Russian intervention in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election has been one of the intense topics lately, coincidentally when "The Americans" are getting an intense narrative.

While many guessed that it can be material for the remaining installment of the show, Weisberg admitted that they "fear that it will infect the show." The showrunner added, "We work very hard to essentially keep it out."

The showrunners also hinted on what viewers can expect for the final season of "The Americans."

It can be recalled that Elizabeth and Philip faced the possibility of going back to Russia, but in the end, they stayed in the U.S. However, the bigger plot, as the showrunners implied, is the fact that Elizabeth has started training their daughter Paige (Holly Taylor).

Weisberg explained to THR: "To have her sort of actually training with her mother, well, there's a direction there. You have to wait to next season to see where that direction goes."

"The Americans" season 6 is slated to premiere in 2018.