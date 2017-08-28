'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Air Date, Spoilers: Anime Adaptation of Popular Fantasy Manga to Premiere This Fall

Mahoutsukai no Yome Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, "Mahoutsukai no Yome (The Ancient Magus' Bride)."

One of the most awaited Japanese anime series of 2017 is all set to premiere this coming fall. It has also been announced that "Mahoutsukai no Yome (The Ancient Magus' Bride)" will be running for two cours or a total of 24 episodes.

The series is based on the classic fantasy manga of the same name, which is written and illustrated by Kore Yamazaki. It tells the story of a girl named Chise Hatori, who, at 15 years old, has already experienced more pain and loss than most people her age. What she does have, however, is a special power, or magus, that allows her to draw magic from her surroundings as well as from within herself.

YouTube/Crunchyroll

With nowhere else to go, Chise decides to sell herself into slavery, and she is thus bought at a slave auction by the mysterious Elias Ainsworth, who is a being that possesses both fae and human elements. Elias is also known among his peers as the Thorn Sorcerer and is treated as an abomination.

Their story thus begins when Elias takes Chise as both his apprentice and future bride, with the additional goal of keeping her alive beyond the measly three years left of her natural life. Because Chise's magic draws magic from within herself, the strain this causes to her body has also been eating away at her lifespan.

A three-part prequel series, titled "Mahoutsukai no Yome: Hoshi Matsu Hito: Zenpen (The Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting a Star)," had its theatrical release in Japan in August 2016. The first two parts were later released on DVD in September 2016 and March 2017. The third and final installment is scheduled to be released on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The upcoming anime series will also feature the major debut of Hana Itoki, who will be performing the ending theme titled "Kan-cycle (Ring-cycle)." The song was originally an unreleased song created for an album by the Japanese rock band, ZABADAK and was composed by its leader, the late Tomohiko Kira, with musical arrangement done by Yoko Ueno.

"The Ancient Magus' Bride' premieres on Saturday, Oct. 7, on Tokyo MX and on MBS. It also airs on Sunday, Oct. 8, on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.