'The Arrangement' Season 1 Episode 10 Recap: Megan Declares War Against IHM

The season 1 finale of "The Arrangement" ended in a way that left many of its viewers gasping in shock.

(Photo: Facebook/TheArrangementE)A promotional photo of the drama series "The Arrangement."

During the last episode of the first season of "The Arrangement," Megan (Christine Evangelista) was taken to an "Institute of the Higher Mind" facility, an undisclosed location where she was forced to wear bland clothing and was not allowed to leave until the Institute decided she could.

Initially reluctant to embrace IHM's "therapy," Megan attempted to escape but the plan failed, during which it was revealed that Kyle (Josh Henderson) knew about the scheme. And so, she took Terence's (Michael Vartan) drugs, which caused her to relive the night she killed her sexually abusive step-brother.

The process helped Megan realize that her actions we not just done out of self-defense, but also as payback. Following her breakthrough, she is returned to her fiancé a changed woman who supports the IHM.

However, in a sudden twist of events, it turns out that Megan's sudden change and affinity for the IHM was all an act. By the end of the episode, she tells her friend Shaun (Carra Patterson) that she needs her because she's "going to burn the whole thing down."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Arrangement" showrunner Jonathan Abrahams recently spoke about the finale and what to expect for the show's second season, saying:

"I feel like season 1 really sets the table for this story. People needed to figure each other out and figure out what the battle lines were, and we've slowly added to the thriller element of the show over the course of season 1. That energy is something we're looking forward to continuing in season 2. Megan's not going to be escaping from the facility every episode, but you have a better sense of what the danger is now than you did before."

The last episode of the first season of "The Arrangement" aired on Sunday, May 7, on E!.