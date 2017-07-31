'The Arrangement' Season 2 News: Garcelle Beauvais Joins Cast

Facebook/TheArrangementE A promo image for "The Arrangement," with its second season coming in 2018 on E!

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Garcelle Beauvais is set to be a show regular when "The Arrangement" returns for its second season on E! The show has been greenlit for another 10 episodes this April, and it will have its new season premiere on a still-unspecified date.

Beauvais has landed a recurring role as Mason, a woman with her own history with DeAnn Anderson's (Lexa Doig) past. She is described to be an intelligent businesswoman who possesses an air of charisma about her, according to Deadline.

She also played the role of Doris Toomes in the hit movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Her supporting role is that of a wife to Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), who turned out to be Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) nemesis, The Vulture.

Doris is also the mother of Elizabeth "Liz" Toomes (Laura Harrier), a high school senior at Midtown School of Science and Technology whom Peter Parker has a crush on.

The 50-year old actress is also known for her versatility, having played the role of Francesca "Fancy" Monroe on "The Jamie Foxx Show" from Warner Brothers. She also took on the part of Valerie Heywood in the ABC crime serial "NYPD Blue," as well as a recurring role as Our Lady Underground in "The Magicians" by Syfy.

Season 1 of "The Arrangement" left off as Megan (Christine Evangelista) vows to eradicate the Institute for the Higher Mind. Does she plan to deal with Kyle (Josh Henderson) in the same way?

The plot for "The Arrangement" season 2 is still a closely guarded secret as of this time, but the actress was willing to share a few insights into the direction her character could go this upcoming season. "I know that they genuinely love each other, and she wants to trust him, and perhaps she wants to help him in some way," Evangelista said.

"Maybe a part of her plan is to get him out of the Institute? Or maybe it's to take them all down?" she shared with TV Line in an earlier interview.