'The Artful Escape' Release Date News: Title Coming to Xbox One and PC

The indie title "The Artful Escape" was one of the games Microsoft announced in its conference for the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The title has been confirmed for the Xbox One and Windows PC with a release date yet to be revealed.

Youtube/Xbox A screenshot from "The Artful Escape" trailer.

The game follows the story of musician Francis Vendetti as he crafts his persona following the demise of his legendary musician uncle. With art that can only be described as psychedelic hallucinations, the game is an action-adventure title set in a '70s rock 'n' roll concert.

The title was developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur as "a video game about great expectations, famous folk singers, lingering shadows, space Gods, hallucinogens, individuality, reptile shops, and wild imaginations."

Despite its E3 2017 appearance, the journey of the game from developer to debut can be compared to that of a struggling musician. Like many games today, the title began as a Kickstarter project by the name of "The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti." By that time, it was already eye-catching adventure game.

However, the crowdfunding campaign failed to hit its mark and the game barely escaped being abandoned. Thankfully, Annapurna Interactive saw its potential and chose to develop it for the Xbox One.

"The Artful Escape" is somewhat similar to Annapurna Interactive's previous title,

What Remains of Edith Finch." Both games are in the adventure genre and heavily rely on visual aesthetics.

Now currently in development, the psychedelic action-adventure game seems to be drawing everything with any relation to music to work on it. Take for example the studio Beethoven & Dinosaur, named after a famous musician. Add to that, the game's lead designer Johnny Galvatron used to be a musician in Australia.

Whether by fate or coincidence, it seems that "The Artful Escape" was destined to be released from inception. Expect more details to be released following the conclusion of this year's E3.