'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' News: Donatella Asks One Thing to Change in Plot of Upcoming Series

Cameras already started rolling for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," but details about the next installment of the critically acclaimed true crime anthology continue to be talked about online.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed that the real Donatella Versace asked to change one thing in the production of the upcoming series that features the life of her slain brother Gianni Versace.

"She didn't want her children to be characters in the show or exploited, and I understood that, so we removed that element," the executive producer stated.

The report also revealed that Penelope Cruz had a long conversation with the current Versace Group vice president before she accepted to portray the role of Donatella in the series.

According to the Oscar Award-winning actress, she wants to keep the contents of her conversation with Versace between themselves as a sign of respect. "That was very important to me. I think she knows that the way I'm playing her, that I truly love her and respect her," Cruz stated.

Meanwhile, a separate interview with the other "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" cast member Ricky Martin revealed that he encountered several firsts while filming the show, particularly since this is the first time that he portrayed a gay role on screen after coming out as a gay man himself back in 2010.

He also talked about his very first intimate scene on screen in the interview. "I thought I was going to be more uncomfortable," the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer stated. "The exhibitionism kicked in for a moment and all of a sudden I was naked in bed in front of 20 people from the crew and another actor I met that same day. I was not nervous at all. On the contrary, I was ready to do what needed to be done."

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" was supposed to be the third installment in the "American Crime Story" series, but it switched places with the "American Crime Story: Katrina" edition of the show since the former already began its production this year.

FX has yet to announce the official release date of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" in the coming days.