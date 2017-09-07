'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' Spoilers: First Teaser Shows Versace's Iconic Mansion

YouTube/FX Networks Screen grabbed from the teaser of 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' on FX.

Shots are fired in the first look for the highly anticipated "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" that was released by FX this week.

A 20-second teaser trailer debuted to keep fans excited to the second installment of the true crime anthology, "American Crime Story".

The teaser showed the façade of the iconic Casa Casuarina, the home of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami where he was shot and killed by serial murderer Andrew Cunanan in July 1997. The video ended with two gunshots heard throughout the vicinity, which sent doves flying all over the place.

In a panel interview during the Television Critics' Association press tour in early August that was reported by Deadline, executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed that they opted to shoot in the exact same place where the fashion designer was killed 10 years ago.

"The assassination was tough to shoot and we shot exactly on the step were he died," Murphy stated. "He was something special and we paid tribute to him – to all of the victims who in many ways were forgotten and not talked about."

Murphy also told Entertainment Weekly in May that filming the shooting scene in Miami was one of the hardest scenes that they have ever shot.

"It was the exact position of the body. Edgar [Ramirez] had to lay on those coral steps for two days. It was very intense. It was very intense for Darren [Criss] and Edgar. It was the most intense I think for Ricky [Martin]. The crew was in tears. We would constantly have to stop and wait for everybody to get it back together. In shooting the show, I think we've all come to really love Versace," the executive producer also said.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" stars Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Criss as Andrew Cunanan, Martin as Versace's long-time boyfriend Antonio D'Amico, as well as Penelope Cruz as the designer's sister Donatella Versace.

FX will release the premiere episode of the series in 2018.