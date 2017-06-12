'The Avengers Project' Release Date, Gameplay, News: Square Enix, Marvel Entertainment Collaborate on New VR Game

Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment are teaming up on "The Avengers Project." The gaming company first announced its partnership with the comic book giant in January, but not much has been heard about the project since then.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Square Enix announced it will develop "The Avengers Project" game last January. PICTURED: The cast of "The Avengers" from Marvel.

Initial details on "The Avengers Project" were shown via Square Enix's Twitter. The company presented a teaser that has the Avengers symbols, where a voiceover suggests that the superheroes have fallen and the only way to bring them back is to "#Reassemble."

Using the same hashtag, game developer Crystal Dynamics also got into "The Avengers Project" hype. It announced that it's responding to the teaser and suggested that the video contained hidden secrets fans have yet to decipher.

In a press release, Square Enix also confirmed it has partnered with game developer Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal for "The Avengers Project." It also stated the game will have an original story but not much else will be revealed until 2018, when the game is targeted for release.

Fans speculate that "The Avengers Project" will be a Square Enix's Virtual Reality (VR) multi-year, multi-game partnership following an interview with Marvel's head of games and innovations, Jay Ong, via Gamespot. He hinted that when the latest "Avengers" movie comes out, the game will be a nice complement and it will likely be explored in VR.

Speculations are that "The Avengers Project" could also feature five main characters even as the teaser highlighted Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and The Hulk. Ms. Marvel, Nova, Hawkeye, Miss America and Nick Fury or Maria Hill will allegedly be the stars in the VR game. Learn more about "The Avengers Project" in the video below.