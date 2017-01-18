'The Bachelor' 2017 Spoilers: More Disputes on the Way in Episode 4

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor" has already raised a lot of eyebrows as there were several controversies even before the season aired. It appears that there's more drama coming in episode 4 and things will not go well for some of the ladies, including this season's villain, Corinne.

FACEBOOK/The Bachelor Nick Viall is this year's 'The Bachelor'

To recap, two group dates were held in episode 3 and in one of the dates, controversial contestant Corinne had several meltdowns. It turns out that she doesn't have the knack for dancing and Danielle L. won the date's prize of receiving a sweet serenade from '90s hit band Backstreet Boys.

In "The Bachelor" 2017 episode 4, Corinne will once again raise chaos in town. Spoilers for the upcoming episode hint at Corinne and Taylor butting heads. Cocktail parties are supposed to be fun but Corinne won't take Taylor's comments lightly.

Taylor is a mental health expert and she will start talking to the girls about their mental status. She will allegedly refer to Corinne as "emotionally unintelligent" and this will kick off the battle between the two in "The Bachelor" 2017 episode 4.

There's more drama coming as other spoilers for the upcoming episode hint at Vanessa confronting Nick. According to the spoilers, Vanessa will talk to Nick about Danielle L. For Vanessa, who is the rumored "The Bachelor" 2017 winner, Danielle L. is "fake." It remains to be seen how Nick will react to Vanessa's remarks.

Amid all the issues that some of the ladies will get themselves into, there will be some good times in episode 4. Raven will be lucky enough to get a one-on-one date with Nick and the couple will proceed to a soccer game that features Nick's sister, Bella.

During the date, it is said that Raven will open up about her past failed relationship and this will result to her showing a new side that will surprise Nick. Will this new face be the reason for Nick to eliminate Raven from "The Bachelor" 2017?

"The Bachelor" 2017 episode 4 airs Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.