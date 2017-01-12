'The Bachelor' 2017 Spoilers, News: Corinne Gets on the Ladies' Nerves Again

Following the shocking episode of "The Bachelor" 2017 on Monday, fans are in for another ride with Corinne as spoilers reveal that the 24-year-old will once again try to get all of Nick Viall's attention. This will then lead the other girls to resent her more.

FACEBOOK/The BachelorNick Viall is this year's 'The Bachelor'

To recap, this week's episode of "The Bachelor" 2017 saw the ladies having a wedding-themed photo shoot with Nick. While Liz first took the "Bachelor" universe's attention by revealing that she and Nick had a one-night-stand, Corinne quickly got the spotlight back during the photo shoot.

According to ABC's recap of this week's episode, Corinne seemed to be intimidated by Brittany so she decided to take her bikini top off. She then placed Nick's hands on her chest, getting raised eyebrows from not just the contestants but also from fans.

Also, Nick decided to send Liz home after Monday's episode. Her revelation that she knows him from the past and that they slept together didn't sit well with him. He then told Liz that it's best if they part ways as he believes that Liz's presence may keep him from getting to know the other contestants.

However, his problems will not end there as Reality Steve reveals that Corinne will continue to be all over this year's "Bachelor." Apparently, this will not be a good thing as the ladies may soon start to confront Nick because of Corinne's behavior.

In Steve Carbone's spoilers for episode 3 of "The Bachelor" 2017, it is revealed that Corinne's remarks about her nanny in the previous episode will still be the talk of the town. She will also continue to be all over Nick in the upcoming episode and the girls will obviously not be very happy about it.

As seen in the official trailer for "The Bachelor" season 21, Corinne is very serious about snagging Nick's final rose. However, Vanessa is the rumored winner who will grab Nick's heart in the end. It remains to be seen how Corinne will survive the angst of the other ladies who also want to get to know Nick better.

Episode 3 of "The Bachelor" 2017 airs Monday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m. EST on ABC.