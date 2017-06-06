'The Bachelor' 2018: Could Tarek El Moussa Be the Dating Show's Next Lead Star?

With the conclusion of the 21st season of ABC's "The Bachelor" in March, there has been much talk as to who will be selected for the leading role in the reality TV series next season. And one of the eligible men that fans are hoping to see as the lead star in the upcoming season is "Flip or Flop" host Tarek El Moussa.

(Photo: Facebook/The Bachelor)A promotional photo for ABC's reality TV series "The Bachelor."

Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced in December 2016 that they had been separated for more than eight months, with Tarek filing for divorce in January. Having split up from his wife and co-host Christina late last year, Tarek opened up with E! Online that he is enjoying being single, and it appears that he may be ready to find love again.

While being a father is Tarek's main priority, the reality star admitted that he has been exploring the dating world.

"To meet girls is a lot easier than it's ever been," Tarek said. "If you look in the tabloids lately, I've been with three different girls and somehow people take pictures and all the articles come out. That's one of the weird things. I'll go on a date and all of a sudden, it's all over the Internet, but it's part of the game."

As for whether the "Flip or Flop" star would consider appearing on "The Bachelor" or a similar dating reality show, Tarek revealed that he is not against the idea of finding new love on television.

"I would be open to that," he shared. "I would absolutely be open to that."

PopSugar also reported about Tarek's thoughts on possibly being on "The Bachelor," and he went on to say that he is open to join a dating show as he is ready to date and be healthy.

At present, there has been no official announcement about the possibility of casting Tarek in the next season of "The Bachelor." In the meantime, Rachel Lindsay in "The Bachelorette" is still in the process of finding her true love, with the show airing Monday nights on ABC.