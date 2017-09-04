'The Bachelor' 2018 news: is ABC Canceling the Reality TV Dating Program?

Fans of ABC's "The Bachelor" were caught by surprise by executive producer Mike Fleiss, who recently implied the end of the hit reality TV dating game.

On Wednesday, the executive took to Twitter to say, "Stand by for shocking new regarding #thebachelor." He continued, "TV trivia...Has a broadcast network ever canceled its No. 1 show.???"

Tv trivia... Has a broadcast network ever canceled its No. 1 show??? — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 31, 2017

ABC has yet to respond to the rumors. As for Fleiss, he continues to add fuel to the fire, reiterating the upcoming announcement of a shocking revelation. As to when it will be revealed, the exec did not say so.

Will ABC dare to cancel "The Bachelor?" The show has performed better than its previous seasons. Its viewership was up 11 percent from the previous season among the 18 to 49 adults and 15 percent in the 18 to 34 age group.

So far, fans are in the dark about their reason to cut the show. But if Fleiss' recent series of tweet speak the truth, then a cancellation could happen.

As reports suggest, it is a possibility given the recent budget cuts at Disney/ABC Television Group. The Wall Street Journal reports that the companies will be reducing the number of staff members as well as restructuring their order. The publication emphasized that the bulk of the cuts will be made at ABC, its TV production studio, its news studio, and to local stations.

Apart from the news, fans are waiting for the network to reveal the next bachelor since the current season of "Bachelor in Paradise" is coming to a close.

Another possibility that fans are trying to look into is the spin-off series titled "The Bachelor Winter Games" which will air during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Since nothing is final for now, fans should take the cancelation news as speculation until proven otherwise.

The next season of "The Bachelor" will return to ABC on January 2018.