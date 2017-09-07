The Bachelor 2018 Updates: Series Creator Mike Fleiss Offers Clues About The Next Bachelor

Facebook/TheBachelor Who will be the next Bachelor for 2018?

Fans are still being kept in the dark regarding the identity of the next Bachelor for season 22. But series creator Mike Fleiss is currently dropping more hints about the next eligible guy who will try to find his true love on national television.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Fleiss started a series of tweets containing clues about the next star for "The Bachelor" season 22. But his first post already refuted the speculations that the star for the upcoming season is the fan-favorite runner-up from Rachel Lindsay's stint in "The Bachelorette" season 13.

"Unfortunately, Peter [Kraus] probably will not be #TheBachelor," Fleiss said in his post.

The series creator also teased that the next Bachelor will be taller than host Chris Harrison, and he has not been in love for quite some time. Fleiss also mentioned that the upcoming Bachelor will be younger compared to season 21's Nick Viall.

He also revealed in a previous post that the new Bachelor will not come from JoJo Fletcher's season.

But fans of the series are now reacting over Fleiss' most recent tweet that stated: "Fasten your seatbelts, #BachelorNation!!! #vroom." This led to speculations that the next man to look for love in the series will be Arie Luyendyk Jr. from "The Bachelorette" season 8 since he is known as an auto racing driver.

If the speculations are true, then all the clues that Fleiss mentioned could actually fit Luyendyk's description. He did not come from Fletcher's season since he appeared and ended up as the runner up in Emily Meynard's stint. He is also a year younger than Viall.

Meanwhile, a report from People claimed that the producers of the long-running dating reality show are in a panic mode since they could not get Kraus on board the show.

"Peter was honestly never their first choice; they're still mad at him because of the whole Rachel situation," a source stated. "But they knew he's who the fans wanted. And the fact that they went to Peter even after they'd initially said they wouldn't? That let Peter know he had a ton of power going into this situation."

Fleiss has yet to confirm the identity of "The Bachelor" season 22 star.