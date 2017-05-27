'The Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Jeremy Byrne, Shows Off Engagement Ring

Former "The Bachelor" contestant Britt Nilsson recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Jeremy Byrne, and she is more than happy about it. The bride-to-be recently shared a better look at her engagement ring as well as a lengthy blog post on her love story with Byrne.

Facebook/TheBacheloretteBritt Nilsson previously competed against Kaitlyn Bristowe for 'The Bachelorette' season 11.

In her blog post, Nilsson recalled a time in her life when she felt completely defeated and worthless. However, Byrne came into her life and made her feel loved. She recounted the moment the love of her life asked the life-changing question.

"When Jeremy proposed, something shifted in my spirit," Nilsson wrote.

Nilsson, who was a contestant on Chris Soules' 19th season of "The Bachelor," also shared a photo of her engagement ring, which she has flaunted more than once. She first announced her big news through a series of enthusiastic Instagram posts.