'The Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Jeremy Byrne, Shows Off Engagement Ring
Former "The Bachelor" contestant Britt Nilsson recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Jeremy Byrne, and she is more than happy about it. The bride-to-be recently shared a better look at her engagement ring as well as a lengthy blog post on her love story with Byrne.
In her blog post, Nilsson recalled a time in her life when she felt completely defeated and worthless. However, Byrne came into her life and made her feel loved. She recounted the moment the love of her life asked the life-changing question.
"When Jeremy proposed, something shifted in my spirit," Nilsson wrote.
Nilsson, who was a contestant on Chris Soules' 19th season of "The Bachelor," also shared a photo of her engagement ring, which she has flaunted more than once. She first announced her big news through a series of enthusiastic Instagram posts.
Along with her fiancé, Nilsson also uploaded a YouTube video to share the news with everyone. In the video, Byrne revealed that he finally proposed "after weeks and weeks of scheming," which included having to meet Nilsson's father before he popped the question.
Nilsson also recalled exclusively to Entertainment Tonight how she and Byrne first met and how she knew from the get-go that he would be the person with whom she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.
"We got set up! I was doing a modeling shoot and the hair/makeup girl had attended school with Jeremy and told us we had to get together," she explained. "She was right!"
Nilsson also revealed to the media outlet that her engagement ring actually belonged to Byrne's "great grandma's from the '30s." Additionally, he is having another ring made, which he personally designed.
Nilsson previously competed to be "The Bachelorette" season 11, but the title role ultimately went to Kaitlyn Bristowe. It does not matter now, though, since Nilsson has found her happily ever after in Byrne.