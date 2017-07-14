'The Bachelor' Alum Lauren Bushnell Finds New Love Two Months After Split From Ben Higgins

After officially breaking up with Ben Higgins just two months ago, it looks like Lauren Bushnell has finally moved on from "The Bachelor." It has been reported that she is now dating another man.

Facebook/TheBachelor Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell called it quits two months ago.

Prior to this report, there had been rumors that the 25-year-old reality TV star returned to an old flame named Sean Evans but was confirmed to not be the case. Apparently, the man who caught Bushnell's heart is none other than her close friend, Devin Antin.

"It happened very quickly after her split with Ben, but [Ben and Lauren's] relationship was over way before it officially ended. She is really happy with Devin and they're having a great time together," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Bushnell was one of the contenders for Higgins' heart and eventually succeeded in getting the final rose from "The Bachelor." Unfortunately, while they may have gotten engaged at the conclusion of the 20th season of the dating game show, fate had other plans for the two as they officially announced their breakup back in May.

Higgins was the first to address their breakup during an episode of his podcast show, Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous, with fellow "Bachelor" alum Ashley Iaconetti. According to the 29-year-old, life was becoming difficult for the both of them and the joy they once felt at the beginning of their relationship had finally waned.

Despite the breakup, both Higgins and Bushnell have nothing but good words to say to each other and have remained close friends. Judging by their Instagram accounts, it looks like they both have taken the breakup pretty well.

"This isn't the happiest time of my life, but Lauren and I both agreed you just got to continue to move forward. That's the only option," Higgins said during a guest appearance at "On Air With Ryan Seacrest."