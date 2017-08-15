'The Bachelor' Alum Vienna Girardi Loses Twin Daughters

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Josh Hallett) "The Bachelor" season 14 stars Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi at World of Color Premiere at Disney California Adventure Park in June 2010.

Vienna Girardi announced she has miscarried twin daughters.

"The Bachelor" alum revealed the heart-breaking news via Facebook on Sunday, sharing that her unborn babies died on Aug. 5 at 18 weeks due to a complication called twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

According to Girardi, doctors advised her to deliver the twins or else she would be putting her own life at risk and her uterus could be severely infected. She was also warned that the chances of her daughters surviving at only 18 weeks are very slim.

"They also said that there was a very slim chance under 5% that the babies could survive and the fluids in their amniotic sacs replenish themselves so as any mother would do I did everything to save them but their hearts stopped beating on day two which is also when I went into a septic shock with 104 fever," she wrote.

She then thanked her social media followers for their support while asking them to "respect my privacy and allow me to grieve."

Girardi's rep Richard Harlow offered more details about the tragic event. He told PEOPLE that the reality star had organized a gender reveal party four hours before she was rushed to the hospital. He mentioned that Girardi "almost died" because she went into septic shock and had a fever of 104 degrees.

Girardi currently works as architectural and engineering recruiter in Orlando. She is best known as the winner of Jake Pavelka's season of "The Bachelor" in 2010. The duo became engaged after the reality series, but ended up separating just several months later.

They previously admitted that they had a less-than-amicable break-up. Girardi and Pavelka reunited on "Bachelor Pad" in 2011, while she was in a relationship with co-star Kasey Kahl. Their reunion stirred up a lot of drama throughout that season of the program.