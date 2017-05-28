'The Bachelor' Chris Soules Case Latest News 2017: Reality Star Pleads Not Guilty, Seeks Case Dismissal

"The Bachelor" star Chris Soules and his team of lawyers have entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday, May 16, against charges that he has fled the scene of a vehicular accident that left the other driver dead. Soules and his legal counsel are now seeking a quick dismissal of the case.

Facebook/TheBachelorA promotional image of 'The Bachelor' as the cover photo on the reality dating series' official Facebook page.

Kenneth Mosher, 66, was driving his tractor when the car that Soules was driving allegedly collided from the rear, dropping both vehicles into a roadside ditch. The reality star is now being charged with fleeing the scene of the accident, which resulted in Mosher's death.

The accident occurred on April 24 in Iowa, and Mosher later dies in a local hospital where he has been transported to from the scene of the crash. Meanwhile, Soules was arrested several hours later at his home. He allegedly left before law enforcement could arrive where the accident took place, according to Us Magazine.

A case has been filed against Soules for fleeing the scene, a Class D felony charge that could lead to a prison term of up to five years. "The Bachelor" former star and his legal team are now seeking another quick dismissal from the case, after being denied their motion to dismiss last week, according to E! Online.

Soules' legal counsel have just filed a motion on May 24, asking a list that details the exact violations that the reality star is being accused of committing with regards to the accident. His team is also asking for details that include the official date and time that Mosher died at the local hospital.

The lawyers have demanded this list because "as charged, the Trial Information is 'so general in [its] nature that [it] does not fully advise [Soules] of the specific acts with which he is charged,'" according to Soules' attorneys.