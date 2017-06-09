'The Bachelor' News: Lauren Bushnell Finally Speaks Up on Breakup with Ben Higgins

It has been almost a month since "The Bachelor" star Ben Higgins confirmed his split with Lauren Bushnell and now both of them are speaking up.

Facebook/TheBachelorBen Higgins and Lauren Bushnell called it quits last Month.

Higgins was the first to break his silence on his iHeartRadio podcast "Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous," which he shares with fellow "Bachelor" alum Ashley Iaconetti, just three days after the announcement of their breakup. During the podcast, the 29-year-old revealed that "life was getting more difficult' for him and Bushnell and the happiness they shared back when they first got together was "slipping away." He explained that both of them were now working hard to bring back the joy they had felt before but somehow, it didn't happen.

Both Higgins and Bushnell still continue to support each other and they have split amicably. However, just days after their breakup, Higgins was spotted with Iaconetti at a Bryan Adams concert, sparking romance rumors between the two of them. Higgins immediately addressed the issue in an episode of "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," saying he and Iaconetti have been working on their podcast months before he broke up with Bushnell and that he is just friends with the former "Bachelor in Paradise" star. He also stressed that it might take a while before he comes back to the dating scene.

It had taken a while for Bushnell to finally talk about her breakup with Higgins but she finally did when she spoke to People, even discussing how hurtful it was for her when Higgins said "I love you" to JoJo Fletcher. Bushnell and Fletcher were the final two that had competed for Higgins' heart but in the end it was Bushnell who received the final rose.

"I don't think I've ever talked about how hurtful that was." Bushnell said. "I always try to be really strong because I wanted to move forward from it. But because I wanted to move forward from it, I don't think I ever really opened up about how hard that was just in terms of, like, I wanted to make that decision to get engaged one time in my life and I felt like I wasn't told everything that had happened."

She said it was very difficult to move on from the scene especially since they had to relive it over again when their season first aired. However, she also revealed that it wasn't the reason for their breakup.