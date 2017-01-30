'The Bachelor' Season 21 Spoilers, News: Nick Chooses Between Corinne And Taylor As Tensions Flare

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming episode of "The Bachelor" season 21 will see tensions erupt between Taylor Nolan and Corinne Olympios. By the end of the night, one of the two ladies will be heading home.

According to the official synopsis of the new episode, titled "Week 5: New Orleans," Corinne and Taylor will go head-to-head for bachelor Nick Viall's heart as they continue to be at each other's throats. The two ladies will apparently get into another intense argument before the rose ceremony takes place in Wisconsin. By the end of the ceremony, two girls are sent packing.

But the drama does not stop there. The remaining 13 bachelorettes are whisked away to New Orleans, but one lucky lady gets to spend some one-on-one time with Nick as they go dancing and watch a concert. Out of the 13, only 10 are chosen to accompany the bachelor to a haunted plantation - the perfect setting for both romance and thrill.

For the two-on-one date, two arch rivals are apparently going to battle it out for Nick's heart at NOLA's mystical bayou. However, it will not end well for one of the ladies.

Based on the teaser trailer for the next episode, Corinne and Taylor will be the ones chosen for the two-on-one date. It is no secret that the two girls hate each other with a burning passion, with Taylor calling Corinne "a manipulative b****." The narrator points out that either Taylor or Corinne will be sent home this week. But with Nick and Corinne seen kissing in one scene, could this be the end of Taylor's journey?

The short clip also features a quick glimpse of the haunted plantation date Nick goes on with 10 girls. And judging by their reactions, it looks like some of them will find the experience more than scary.

"The Bachelor" season 21 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.