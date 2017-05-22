'The Bachelor' star Ben Higgins news: 'The Bachelor' couple no longer together

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have joined the ranks of "The Bachelor" couples breaking up after the show.

The couple have announced their breakup via an exclusive statement to People. It reads: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways." It continues, "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

Wonderwall discloses that an upcoming podcast, with Higgins as the interviewee, will reveal the reason why the couple broke up. According to the article, the joy disappeared in the relationship even though they tried to bring it back.

Higgins was the featured bachelor in the show's 20th season. He ultimately chose Bushnell over Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher, despite the fact that he confessed that he loved both women, which triggered controversy among the show's viewers. Fletcher has since become the star of the 12th season of "The Bachelorette," where she met her current sweetheart, Jordan Rodgers. The couple celebrated their first anniversary as a couple this month.

At the end of the show, Bushnell was reported to have moved into Higgins' bachelor pad in Denver, Colorado, which is also his hometown, following their engagement. They confessed to have undergone couple's counseling at their church after "The Bachelor."

"We're not the perfect couple. Far from it! But we are trying really hard, and we love each other a lot ... 'Bachelor' or not, our life is not easy to navigate. We have our struggles. But we won't give up. And for every argument, we're stronger for it," said Higgins to People.

The couple subsequently had their own show — "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?" — which aired on Freeform. However, rumors about their breakup have been going on since January, prompting Higgins to dispel the news via an Instagram post.