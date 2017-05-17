'The Bachelor' Stars Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell News: Couple Breaks Up, Calls Off Engagement

Avid "The Bachelor" fans will be saddened to hear that yet another pair brought together by the reality dating show has fallen apart. "The Bachelor" season 20 stars Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have just announced that they have broken up and have called off their previously planned wedding.

Facebook/TheBachelorA promo image for ABC's "The Bachelor" as the cover photo of the reality show's official Facebook page.

The couple approached People to make their recent statement on Monday, May 15. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," the couple said in their message to fans and the media.

"We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time," Higgins and Bushnell said in their press statement.

Higgins was the main star of the 2016 season of "The Bachelor" where he met Bushnell. It was to Bushnell that Higgins offered his proposal and the final rose of "The Bachelor" as his chosen bachelorette.

Bushnell's win has not been without controversy, however. Higgins made a shocking move that season when he told both finalists, Bushnell alongside fellow bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, that he has feelings for both of them.

A source reported to E! that it has been a difficult decision for both sides. According to the insider, the relationship has been a struggle for both parties recently, seeing as they did not agree on what they wanted. Although the breakup was unfortunate, it was a decision agreed upon by both Higgins and Bushnell, according to the source.

"I think Ben would have kept wanting to make it work, though. It's really sad. They're both such great people, honestly," the insider added.

The couple has been living together in Higgins' hometown of Denver after their engagement. There, the pair has been filming their loosely directed reality show titled "Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?"