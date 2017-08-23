'The Bachelor' Updates: Will Wells Adams Be the Next Bachelor?

As the new season of "The Bachelor" inches closer, a lot of speculations have been made as to who the next bachelor would be. In the list of names being linked to the role, one of the most talked-about is former "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" star Wells Adams.

ABC Featured in the image is Wells Adams from "The Bachelorette".

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adams talked about the possibility of him becoming the next bachelor.

After "The Bachelorette" wrapped up, fans of the reality show series have been trying to figure out who the next star will be. Aside from Adams, Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger and Dean Unglert are believed to be in the running as well.

Adams, on his part, said that no one has approached him for the role. He added that it's something that he would not take lightly and would have to discuss with his family. "Your family has to be a part of that world. I'd want their blessing before I would consider it," Adams said.

"Bachelor in Paradise" alumni Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have also shown support for Adams, saying he would be "the great dark horse candidate" and that he's "a great choice".

Peter Kraus is also at the center of the debate surrounding the next bachelor. However, "The Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss gave a hint as to why he may not be fit for the role. When he appeared in "The Bachelorette," Kraus wasn't ready to propose to Rachel Lindsay even after weeks of dating.

"Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about," Fleiss wrote on Twitter.

Lindsay made similar comments on "After the Final Rose," where she said that the show wasn't for Kraus.

Meanwhile, the decision as to who the next bachelor will be won't be finalized until "Bachelor in Paradise" finishes.