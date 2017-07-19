'The Bachelorette' 2017 News: Rachel and Her Suitors Head to Spain for a Romantic Getaway

Rachel Lindsay will take her final three suitors to a romantic getaway in Spain on the next episode of "The Bachelorette" season 13.

Facebook/TheBachelorette Promotional photo for "The Bachelorette" season 13.

In "Episode 1309," Rachel throws a curve to the last three bachelors: Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus. They are all set to meet her family in Dallas and one by one, they will be on the hot seat as Rachel starts to explore what her future could look like with her potential partners.

After meeting Rachel's family, the guys will jet off to Rioja, Spain, for special romantic overnight dates with the Bachelorette. These trips will allow Rachel to spend intimate time with each of her suitors as she tries to choose the right guy for her.

After this week's emotional episode, Rachel opened up about her decision to eliminate Dean Unglert. The 31-year-old said she chose to end things with Dean partly because of what she saw in him during their heartbreaking hometown date.

Rachel explained that Dean's confrontation with his estranged father made her realize that he is still beginning to learn more about himself. His unresolved issues with his father led her to believe that Dean was not on the same page as her.

She wrote in a blog for PEOPLE that letting Dean go was one of the hardest decisions she ever made in the show. The reality star also teased that viewers are in store for a more tearful episode once their trip to Spain airs next Monday.

"At this stage in my journey, the goodbyes will only get harder," she revealed. "Sending Dean home in Dallas was just about one of the hardest goodbyes I've had in my life, but nothing will compare to the soul-wrenching goodbye I have in Spain... It was not an easy road to get here. So see you guys next week, things are about to get REAL!"

"The Bachelorette" season 13 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.