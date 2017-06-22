'The Bachelorette' 2017 Recap: Lee Infuriates Kenny; Group Goes to South Carolina

Rachel Lindsay had to send home some suitors in the previous episode of "The Bachelorette."

facebook.com/TheBachelorette'The Bachelorette' season 13 star Rachel Lindsay

Emotions ran high as one of the guys got infuriated by Lee, who has come under fire for having posted some racist and sexist tweets months after finishing the taping for the show.

The beginning of the episode saw Lee and Kenny fighting to the point of shouting. At one point, Rachel got upset after hearing Kenny raising his voice at Lee. Interrupting the spat, she told the two guys: "The pressures that I feel being a black woman, and what that is... I already know what people are going to say about me, and judge me for the decisions that I'm making."

Seemingly deeply disappointed by what was happening, Rachel had a hard time dealing with the two boys' fight, which never really came to a resolution. While the clash was ongoing, Chris Harrison tried to interject and said he could facilitate anything, but there wasn't really peace.

The next part of the episode saw everyone in South Carolina, with Dean getting to spend time with Rachel on a one-on-one date. In the middle of an empty field, the two had a picnic and exchanged stories about their lives that they had never shared before.

Dean told Rachel that his mom succumbed to breast cancer when he was only 15, moving both of them to tears. After the picnic, they attended Russell Dickerson's concert, where Dean got a rose.

The episode then saw Rachel and the guys on a boat, where Josiah, Kenny and Peter tried to impress her to the best of their abilities. Towards the episode, the guys had a spelling bee, and Josiah won by spelling "polyamorous."

Although everyone seemed to have fun in South Carolina, the episode did not end on a high note. As the show came to a close, the tension came back as someone got Kenny annoyed, and Iggy and Josiah had a heated exchange.

The next episode of "The Bachelorette" season 13 airs Monday, June 26, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.