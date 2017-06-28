'The Bachelorette' 2017 Spoilers: Does Rachel End Up With Bryan or Peter?

"The Bachelorette" season 13 is still ongoing, but spoilers are saying that Rachel Lindsay will get her happy ending in the form of an engagement.

Facebook/TheBachelorette'The Bachelorette' season 13 stars Rachel Lindsay.

According to Reality Steve, Rachel is currently engaged to Bryan Abasolo, the chiropractor from Miami, Florida. A source told the spoiler site that Rachel will end up picking Bryan in the season 13 finale.

The site previously reported that Rachel and business owner Peter Kraus ended up together. However, it seems there was a mix-up with the information, and it turns out Bryan was actually the winner of the season.

Since the season finale is still two months away, though, fans will be able to tune in to "The Bachelorette" season 13 to witness Rachel and Bryan's love story. Of course, ABC has not confirmed anything, and it is unlikely that they will.

In the meantime, aside from Monday's episode, another one was aired this Tuesday, June 27. Here is a brief recap of it.

The previous episode started with Lee and Kenny fighting. As fans know, the two have been at each other's throats for quite a while now. However, Rachel realized that she did not trust Lee and she opted to end his journey on the show.

This made some of the remaining guys on the show happy since it appears they did not get along with Lee as well.

Their glee was short-lived, though, as Rachel also sent some of them home before she and the rest moved on to Denmark.

She then had a one-on-one date with Eric, and a group date with the others. She also visited Sweden with Will.

However, even though she had earlier given Kenny a rose, they also decided to part ways later on since it turned out he missed his daughter very much and Rachel understood that he wanted to go home.

After a number of eliminations, she was left with six men at the end of the episode - Adam, Bryan, Dean, Eric, Matt and Peter.

"The Bachelorette" season 13 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.