'The Bachelorette' 2017 Spoilers: Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Rachel's Suitors

Ellen DeGeneres surprises the contestants by having them strip for a good cause in the upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette" season 13.

Facebook/TheBachelorettePromotional image for "The Bachelorette"

Titled "Episode 1303," tonight's episode will see the Emmy Award-winning host try to expose the contestants' secrets. DeMario, who was caught lying about his girlfriend back home, confronts Rachel and begs for a second chance. Three men are eliminated at the rose ceremony, but two of them do not take the news in stride. Both contestants argue noisily outside the mansion after Rachel decided to let them go.

Meanwhile, six of the remaining contestants go to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for a group date. One lucky bachelor gets a solo date with Rachel for an out-of-the-ordinary shopping spree. Raven, Jasmine, Alex and Corinne arrange a mud wrestling competition between the remaining bachelors, which ends up with unexpected results. Back at the mansion, some of the suitors believe one of them is not there for the "right reasons," leading to a heated argument.

Rachel is currently known as the face of ABC's famed franchise but before she ever gave away roses on "The Bachelorette," she was Kevin Durant's girlfriend. Citing an unnamed source, Us Weekly reported that the 31-year-old lawyer once dated the 28-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar.

"They broke up when she went to law school," said the insider, adding the relationship was "pretty serious."

The former couple reportedly met when they were both studying at the University of Texas at Austin. It remains unclear how long they were together. Durant spent only one year in the said university before joining the NBA.

Following her high-profile relationship, Rachel confirmed that she has already found the right man for her. The reality star said one of the contestants on the show is now her fiancé.

"I am very much in love and very much engaged," Rachel previously shared. "I am getting my happy ending."

"The Bachelorette" season 13 airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.