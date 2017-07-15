'The Bachelorette' Promo Hints at Peter Kraus Winning the Final Rose

Facebook/TheBachelorette A promotional photo of ABC's reality show "The Bachelorette."

After the most recent episode of "The Bachelorette" aired last Monday, it is clear that bachelorette Rachel Lindsay only has two picks for the final rose: Bryan Abasolo and Kraus Kraus. However, a recent promo from ABC gives a big clue as to whom Lindsay might end up picking.

A promo released by ABC for the next episode hinted that Lindsay might pick Kraus as her last rose. It should be remembered that in the last episode, Lindsay took Kraus out on a romantic date in Switzerland. The duo even went dogsledding.

However, the episode ended with much uncertainty to both parties. During the date, Kraus confessed to Lindsay that the whole process had been so difficult for him that he had even thought about quitting and packing up. The 31-year old business owner from Wisconsin also confessed that he is unsure about getting down on one knee in the case that he gets chosen by Lindsay in the end if it didn't feel right to him.

This confession had definitely left Lindsay nervous especially if it happens that Kraus ends up winning her final rose and then ultimately rejecting her in the end. But both Lindsay and Peter had grown close over the course of the season, more so than any other contender for her heart.

In the latest promo, Lindsay says that she had gone to great trials and tribulations and then admits that she is, in fact, in love.

"So, hopefully, he hasn't had a change of heart, and wants exactly what I want. I just pray he will be asking for my hand in marriage," the 31-year old lawyer said in the clip.

Now, between the two top contenders for the final rose, only Kraus is having doubts about proposing to Lindsay as he thinks it is weird to marry someone you had known for only five weeks. This means that he could very well be the man Lindsay is referring to in the promo. Abasolo, on the other hand, appears like he would propose to Lindsay on a whim and he might have already done it if not for the competition.

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.