'The Bachelorette' Season 13 News 2017: Full Cast List Unveiled, Most Diverse Yet

Season 13 of "The Bachelorette" will premiere next week, and fans recently found out about the cast of men who will be competing for Rachel Lindsay's favor.

Facebook/TheBachelorette'The Bachelorette' premieres Monday, May 22 on ABC.

The announcement was made via a Facebook Live session, which saw host Chris Harrison introducing the 31 suitors set to appear on the upcoming cycle.

ABC also shared the list of all 31 men, as well as what they do for a living, on the network's website. "The suitors of Season 13 include a professional wrestler by day and a doting dad by night, a chiropractor with magic hands, a secret admirer who has had a crush on Rachel since early childhood days, a charmer who wanted to whisk her away to Las Vegas and immediately get married, and a startup recruiter with a killer opening line," the post read.

Lindsay, a 31-year-old lawyer from Dallas, Texas, made history when she became the show's first African-American lead. She previously made waves when she competed for Nick Viall's heart in "The Bachelor" season 21. Lindsay appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" with Harrison to make the announcement. The reveal was a bit of a spoiler for "The Bachelor" fans, as season 21 was still ongoing at the time of the announcement, and Lindsay had yet to be eliminated.

But season 13 of "The Bachelorette" has also changed the game, not just because of its historical decision to cast the first non-white lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast also happens to be the franchise's most diverse to date--and that is including all seasons of "The Bachelor."

Fans are definitely excited to see these 31 men fight for Lindsay's heart. She already got her heart broken with Viall; hopefully, it will not end the same way this time around.

Tune in to the season 13 premiere of "The Bachelorette" on Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.