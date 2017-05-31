'The Bachelorette' Season 13 News: Rachel Lindsay Talks Engagement, 'Season of Firsts'

"The Bachelorette" season 13 has only just begun, but Rachel Lindsay is already talking about how her story ends. Fans will be delighted to know that it ends with a ring on her finger.

Facebook/TheBachelorette'The Bachelorette' airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Lindsay, who made history as the first African-American lead on the ABC franchise, announced earlier this month that she is already engaged. Of course, viewers do not know who the lucky man is yet, but it is certainly nice to know that the Dallas attorney is finally getting her happily ever after.

"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," Lindsay told the press (via E! News). "I am getting my happy ending!"

Normally, Bachelors and Bachelorettes from the show do not reveal whether they are engaged or not. However, Lindsay could not keep her happiness in for very long and she was allowed to just come out with the news.

"We keep saying this is a season of firsts and I am so excited to be engaged and so happy, I don't think I could hide it," Lindsay told E! News' Zuri Hall. "So they're like, 'Rachel, just say it!'"

Lindsay previously competed on "The Bachelor" season 21 for Nick Viall's heart but was ultimately sent home. She was then given the opportunity to find love again on season 13 of "The Bachelorette." However, the decision to become the first African-American Bachelorette was not an easy one for Lindsay.

"I was flattered and excited, but at the same time I was terrified," Lindsay told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. "You just don't know how people are going to judge you. And on top of that, I'm also trying to find love."

The attorney was also initially wary of the show and doubted that it would actually result in a happy ending for her. However, after going through the season, Lindsay admitted that she did a 180 degree turn.

As for who ended up being Lindsay's Prince Charming, fans will just have to find out by tuning in to "The Bachelorette" every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.