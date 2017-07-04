'The Bachelorette' Season 13 News: Returns July 10 for Episode 7

(Photo: Facebook/TheBachelorette) A promotional photo of ABC's reality show "The Bachelorette."

A new episode of ABC's reality series "The Bachelorette" did not air on Monday night, July 3, as the dating show has taken a very short break.

Considering that "The Bachelorette" aired back-to-back episodes last week and with this week's Fourth of July holiday, the seventh episode of "The Bachelorette" season 13 did not air on Monday. Instead, those who missed the show's sixth episode the previous week got to watch a rerun during Monday's 8 p.m. time slot.

The show's brief hiatus came just after lead star Rachel Lindsay sent home nine contestants, which only left six bachelors competing to win her heart — Matt, Alex, Bryan, Peter, Dean and Eric.

Episode 7 of "The Bachelorette" season 13 will air next Monday, July 10. The synopsis of the upcoming episode published by TV Guide reads:

"Rachel and the six remaining bachelors visit Geneva, Switzerland, where roses are handed out on three individual dates and one group date. Rachel takes Bryan shopping and Peter on a helicopter flight over the Swiss Alps. Adam, Eric and Matt go on a boat ride to a stunning castle where they try to win Rachel's favor."

In her People blog, Rachel has hinted that the upcoming episode will be one of the most emotional episodes of the season as there will be "two gut-wrenching goodbyes."

"With six men left, that means there will be two gut-wrenching goodbyes," Rachel revealed about the upcoming episode of the reality show.

"My emotions reach an all time high, so prepare yourselves to see me breakdown like I never have before," she teased.

This season, before Rachel could decide the four contestants whose hometowns she would be paying a visit to, the bachelorette will still need to pick two more bachelors she feels should be eliminated from the competition.

"The Bachelorette" season 13 is set to return on Monday, July 10.