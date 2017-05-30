'The Bachelorette' Season 13 Spoilers, News: Rachel Lindsay Says Race Is Not a Big Deal

"The Bachelorette" kicked off its 13th season with the most racially-diverse group of candidates. African-American attorney Rachel Lindsay will be choosing her own true love from this pool of contestants. But according to the 32-year-old attorney, things didn't go well the African-American community at first, especially with how they want her story to go.

Facebook/TheBachelorette "The Bachelorette" season 13 airs Mondays on ABC.

Lindsay is on the hunt for true love in "The Bachelorette" season 13. Although Lindsay looks happy on the show, the attorney revealed that some things were not quite positive at first. Lindsay recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and shared some things that happened in the thick of it all.

According to the reality star, she felt pressured by family members and other people about choosing her man. They wanted her to choose an African-American man and this did not sit well with her.

"It was something that I wanted to get over before I entered my own season," she said.

However, even though the pressure endured during the course of filming, Lindsay chose to be herself.

"I was just like, 'You know what? This is for me.' I'm not choosing a man for anyone else. I have to be selfish. I have to do what's best for me. I'm the one who has to love and spend the rest of my life with this person, if I'm lucky to find that one. I couldn't get caught up in picking a certain man to please a certain community," she explained.

Lindsay further iterated that race was not a factor in her quest for love.

"Race didn't play in as a factor when it came to choosing men along the way. In my final decision, I just went with my heart and the person I found my forever with," she concluded.

Season 13 has just started and things are about to get more exciting. Who will Rachel Lindsay pick in the end? The new season of "The Bachelorette" airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.