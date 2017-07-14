'The Bachelorette' Season 13 Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay Deals with Parental Dramas During Hometown Dates

Facebook/TheBachelorette "The Bachelorette" season 13 to see Lindsay meet Bryan's mom

Rachel Lindsay may have several challenging circumstances in the upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette" season 13.

In an exclusive sneak peek that was posted by E! News, Lindsay's meeting with Bryan Abasolo's mom in his family home in Miami, Florida will be a surreal experience after his mother warned her.

"If he's happy, I'm happy," Abasolo's mother said in the trailer. If not, I'll kill you." This is the same mother who was revealed to be the cause why his former girlfriend broke up with him.

On the other hand, Peter Kraus' mother had her own shocking statement when she told Lindsay that her son may not be the type who is ready for marriage at the moment.

But aside from the mothers of some of Lindsay's Final Four men, Dean Unglert's estranged father introduced himself in the promo video as the yoga teacher named Paramroop S. Khahsa. Yet it seems like Lindsay finds herself comfortable with Unglert's dad since she revealed that she felt good with the energy that the yoga teacher released when they visited his studio.

The trailer also shows that Lindsay and Eric Bigger are having a good time with his family. But in a previous interview, Bigger talked about how he grew up in a "challenging" surrounding.

According to the report, Bigger will open up to Lindsay about his very difficult childhood. He also revealed that Baltimore is a "very challenging city" where some of his friends die and several members of his family get high. Bigger also shared that the men he grew up with were normally found in the streets committing crimes and dealing drugs.

Bigger also mentioned that Lindsay happens to be the first woman who he introduced to his family.

The hometown dates for "The Bachelorette" season 13 will air on ABC on Monday, July 17, at 8 p.m. EDT.