'The Bachelorette' Season 13 Updates: Rachel Lindsay's Final Rose Pick Revealed?

After just three episodes for season 13, Rachel Lindsay's final rose selection for the new edition of "The Bachelorette" has already been released.

facebook/TheBachelorette "The Bachelorette" season 13 star, Rachel Lindsay.

A new report from spoiler site Reality Steve has claimed that the 32-year-old lawyer from Dallas, Texas fell in love with Bryan Abasolo, a 27-year-old chiropractor from Miami, Florida, during the course of "The Bachelorette" season 13.

The new information contradicted the site's earlier claims that Lindsay decided to pick a business owner from Madison, Wisconsin named Peter Kraus.

"I'm sure all the Rachel/Peter fans are about to go into cardiac arrest, but I'm here to tell you...the spoiler I posted on May 17th was wrong. Rachel is engaged to Bryan Abasolo," the reliable leaker wrote on his blog.

The tipster did not reveal how he managed to find out that Lindsay chose Abasolo instead of Kraus. But he explained that he got the information from the same source who told him that season 12's "Bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher picked Jordan Rodgers during her season's final rose ceremony.

Aside from this season's winner, the final four gentlemen who will have the opportunity to have their hometown dates with Lindsay this season was also leaked. Aside from Kraus and Abasolo, who will bring her to their childhood places, the Dallas lawyer will also go out with Aspen, Colorado's startup recruiter Dean Unglert and the personal trainer from Baltimore, Maryland, Eric Bigger.

ABC has yet to confirm if the spoiler site's information is valid. Reality Steve wrote that fans of the long-running dating reality show still have two more months left to see for themselves that his statements are correct.

"Nothing I say will convince people who want to believe she's with Peter that she's not and she's with Bryan. All I can say is in two months, you'll see that Bryan is the correct ending," he said.

Meanwhile, TV Guide revealed that episode 4 of "The Bachelorette" season 13 may be preempted by the NBA Finals if the Cleveland Cavaliers manage to defeat the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, June 10. If the Cavs win, the episode will be delayed until Monday, June 19.

However, if the Warriors win in Game 4, ABC will push through with the airing of the upcoming episode on Monday, June 12.