'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Rachel and the Bachelors Travel to Copenhagen in Episode 6

Kenny and Lee square off to win Rachel's heart on the upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette" season 13.

Next week's "Episode 1306" will see the remaining men look forward to their trip to Denmark with Rachel. The 31-year-old takes one of her suitors to explore Copenhagen and its rich culture. They end the date by getting into a hot tub as they learn more about each other. While having a romantic dinner at the popular Tivoli amusement park, the sensitive bachelor explains why he has not been in love. He also reveals that he is falling for Rachel.

Meanwhile, the other bachelors are given the chance to prove that they are the right guy for Rachel through a series of Viking games. Two suitors end up battling it out to become Rachel's Viking King. After all the fun and games, the day wraps up with Rachel and one man in tears.

In a blog post (via PEOPLE), Rachel mentioned that Kenny and Adam were the last two suitors fighting in the Viking games. Unfortunately, blood was shed because both men had some minor cuts on their brows.

"My biggest fear came true when in the final round of the Viking tournament, during a clash of shields and heads, both their brows were split and blood was drawn!" she wrote. "Kenny laughed it off, he's a pro wrestler who has had to super-glued shut cuts like that in locker rooms all over the world. Adam put on a brave face too but it was time to call it."

This week's episode saw the contestants talk about the controversial topic of interracial dating. Only six men are left to compete for Rachel's love, and one only one of them is African-American. Rachel has yet to reveal the identity of her fiancé, but she previously admitted that she feels pressure from the African-American community to give her final rose to a black bachelor.

"The Bachelorette" season 13 airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.