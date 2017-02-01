'The Batman' Cast News, Update: Ben Affleck Takes Back Seat From Directing to Focus on Acting Role

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In a surprising move, Batman actor Ben Affleck confirmed that he has decided to take the backseat from director duties so he can focus on playing the titular hero role.

REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZBen Affleck (left) and Henry Cavill (right) star as Batman and Superman in the 2016 film 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.'

Affleck was first introduced as the Dark Knight in the movie "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" that premiered last March 2016.

In a statement initially reported by Variety, Affleck explained that the level of importance fans have for the Batman character means it deserves great focus from anyone playing the part.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require," Affleck explained in the statement.

The actor continued and said that he and Warner Bros. thought it would benefit the film further if he finds a director "who will collaborate with [him] on this massive film." Affleck reassured fans that he remains as invested as he has been in making "The Batman" but the production needs a new director for the filmmaking process to start rolling.

The announcement was highly unexpected as Affleck seemed to be really dedicated in directing the upcoming film that's now being called "The Batman."

Co-star Joe Manganiello, who will play the villain part of Deathstroke, previously attested to the hardwork that Affleck is putting in for "The Batman" standalone film.

In a November podcast interview with Mark Madden, Manganiello shared, "When I met Ben ... we talked about the movie. His take is a fresh take but I think the audience is going to be surprised. Because it's a road that no one's really gone down that's completely integral to, you know, who Batman is."

Manganiello added that Affleck's vision for the film is refreshing but they will still make the franchise feel completely familiar and go to a direction that many fans "are going to be really happy about."

"The Batman" standalone film is slated to premiere on Oct. 5, 2018. Before that, Affleck will likewise be seen wearing the Batman suit in the upcoming movie "Justice League" on Nov. 17.