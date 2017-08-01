'The Batman' Cast Rumors, Release Date: Is Joe Manganiello Still Playing Deathstroke?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Joe Manganiello is set to play Deathstroke in 'The Batman.'

With the recent shake-ups and rumors surrounding the movie "The Batman," fans are wondering whether Joe Manganiello is still attached to play Deathstroke.

"The Batman" has gone through some significant changes over the past several months. Ben Affleck was initially set to direct the standalone Caped Crusader film, but he stepped down because of the pressures it involved. "War for the Planet of the Apes" director Matt Reeves was then brought in to take over.

It had already been announced that Manganiello would be playing Slade Wilson, also known as Deathstroke, but that was when Affleck was still helming the film. Now that Reeves is in charge, Deathstroke's future in "The Batman" remains uncertain.

Manganiello recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter where he was asked about his involvement in the superhero film.

"I don't," the actor said, when asked whether he had any information about Deathstroke being in the film. "Well, I do but nothing that I can share. I know everything but I can't say any of it."

Fans of the "Magic Mike" actor are surely keeping their fingers crossed, but it looks like they will have to wait a while longer before anything is officially revealed.

What is known about the film, though, is that it will be a "noir-driven, detective version" of the Batman. This is part of Reeves' vision, which is also rumored to include a Batman trilogy. The idea of a trilogy has not been confirmed yet, however, so fans are advised to take that with a grain of salt.

In other cast news, there have also been speculations about Affleck's future as Bruce Wayne. Apparently, Warner Bros. is planning to write him out and possibly replace him with someone else. The Academy Award winner, however, has stated that he is open to portraying the role so long as he is offered the chance.

Affleck will next be seen as the Caped Crusader in "Justice League," which premieres on Nov. 17. "The Batman" does not have a release date yet.