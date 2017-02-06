'The Batman' Film Updates, News: Fans Campaign for Zack Snyder as Ben Affleck and Warner Bros. Search for New Director

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The Batman" has lost its director and Warner Bros. is now on the hunt for someone to helm the upcoming film. And while there are apparently a few names already being considered for the position, surprising news has come to light that a large number of fans are campaigning for Zack Snyder to direct the film.

Reuters/Eduardo MunozBen Affleck will not be directing 'The Batman.'

Ben Affleck was originally set to direct "The Batman" as well as star in it. Rumors of him reconsidering the duty first started circulating in early January, but an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" seemed to confirm his stay as director. However, at the end of January, Variety revealed that Affleck has officially relinquished the role. He is still set to portray the titular superhero, but a new director has to be hired.

In a statement, Affleck announced that the decision was made by both him and Warner Bros. Simultaneously starring, producing and directing the film is too much for one person to handle, and Affleck wanted to make sure that "The Batman" would be able to deliver and meet fans' expectations.

Not long after the revelation, Forbes reported that a number of directors are already being eyed for the part. George Miller ("Mad Max," "Lorenzo's Oil"), Gavin O'Connor ("Warrior," "The Accountant"), Matt Reeves ("Cloverfield," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"), Matt Ross ("Captain Fantastic"), and Denis Villeneuve ("Sicario," "Arrival") are all being considered to take over.

However, Affleck's departure as director has been met with a surprising petition from fans to get Snyder onboard the project. Snyder notably directed "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Man of Steel." But since Snyder is busy with a slew of other DC films - directing two "Justice League" films and producing "Aquaman," "The Flash," and "Gotham City Sirens" - it is unknown if he will be able to find time in his schedule to squeeze in another film.

"The Batman" is expected to premiere in theaters in 2018.