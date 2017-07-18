'The Batman' Movie Release Date News: Warner Bros. Eyes 2019 Premiere

Facebook/Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

After details about the upcoming "Batman" film surfaced the past few days, the DC superhero's fans got all the more excited to know when the movie will arrive in theaters. According to new reports, Warner Bros. is eyeing a 2019 release for it.

The anticipation for the movie "The Batman" grew more intense following the release of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which starred Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. Thanks to its dark theme, the film was able to successfully make viewers want to see more of Bruce Wayne and his adventures as the notorious superhero.

In a recent report released earlier last week, Warner Bros. confirmed that Matt Reeves will not be using Affleck's original script for "The Batman" and will instead come up with an entirely new story. Along with the confirmation was the announcement that they were projecting a 2019 release date for the film. As of now, the movie is still in its early stages of production so a 2019 release date does make sense.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. caused panic among DC fans after Affleck stepped down as the director of the film. After he left the post, the studio announced that "War for the Planet of the Apes" director Reeves would take his place, as he seemed to be a perfect fit for the project.

As of most recent reports, Reeves has just started work on "The Batman." For the past few months, he had been preoccupied with work on "War for the Planet of the Apes," leaving him less time to focus on his upcoming DC film.

If the summer 2019 release date for the movie happens, it would then come a few months after the premiere of the standalone "Aquaman" film, which is set for late 2018. Both will come in the period of time between the DC Extended Universe's "Justice League" movies.