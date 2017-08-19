'The Batman' News: Casey Affleck Says Ben Isn't Doing the Solo Movie?

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Featured in the image is actor Ben Affleck.

Since he was tapped to play the Caped Crusader in "Batman v Superman," Ben Affleck has been portraying the role for four years in the DC Extended Universe. After his involvement in the upcoming film "Justice League," fans expect him to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the standalone movie "The Batman." However, it looks like that will not be the case, if what his brother Casey said is to be taken seriously.

Casey was recently a guest on WEEI Sports Radio to promote his upcoming movie "A Ghost Story." When he was asked about his brother being Batman and the upcoming solo film, he said: "I thought he was an OK Batman. No, I thought he was great. He was great. He's a hero, so he had something to channel and work with there. But he's not going to do that movie, I don't think. Sorry to say. Is that breaking news? Because I was just kind of making that up, I don't know."

Although Casey noted he was only making that statement up, what he said still sparked speculations that Ben might not actually do the film. According to reports, Casey's way of delivery seemed to suggest that he was stating a fact, and there were some who thought that he only added the "making that up" comment to preserve himself after realizing the bomb that he had just dropped.

Since it was first announced, The Batman" has gone through a lot of shakeups. Ben initially planned to write and direct the film himself, but he stepped back last year and let "War for the Planet of the Apes" helmer Matt Reeves take control. After Ben gave up the directorial chair, rumors began to surface that he would bow out from being Batman in the DCEU after "Justice League," but the actor was quick to deny that idea at the San Diego Comic-Con last June.

However, in a recent statement made to BuzzFeed News, Casey's representative said "he was having fun with the folks at the Red Sox game - where he threw out the first pitch in support of the Jimmy Fund - and not speaking from a place of firsthand knowledge."