'The Batman' News: Matt Reeves Scraps Ben Affleck's Script to Create Entirely New Story

Facebook/Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

After working on "War for the Planet of the Apes," film director Matt Reeves is now bracing up to begin work on the next "Batman" standalone film. He was recently asked about his plans for "The Batman," and he revealed that he was scrapping Ben Affleck's script for the film to start fresh.

A few months ago, Reeves formally signed on to the project. However, it was not until recently that he actually had the time to mull over all the necessary work since he had been preoccupied with "War for the Planet of the Apes" for the past several months.

Originally, Affleck was the one supposed to write and direct the upcoming film, but he stepped down from the directorial chair back in January. After starring in Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," he started writing the script for the next "Batman" film with DC Films executive Geoff Johns. However, it looks like their script will not be used anymore now that Reeves is the one at the helm.

Although it has already been confirmed that Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming film, the story that he originally envisioned for it will no longer materialize as Reeves revealed his plan to create an entirely new story for "The Batman."

Asked whether he would retool Affleck and Johns' script for the film or not use it at all, the new director said he's going for the latter. "It's a new story; it's just starting again. I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really cool," he said.

Reeves talked about his plans during a podcast interview with MTV host Josh Horowitz, where he admitted that the film was in its initial stages of development and that he had just started to concentrate on it after being busy with his previous project.

"The Batman" is expected to begin filming in summer. It will hit theaters sometime in 2019.