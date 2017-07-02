'The Batman' News, Updates: Director Matt Reeves Confirms Ben Affleck Is Still On Board As the Dark Knight

Facebook/Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

As Matt Reeves stepped into the fold as the director of the upcoming movie "The Batman," he confirmed that Ben Affleck will portray the Dark Knight yet again. Affleck previously took on the role of the superhero in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," where his impressive portrayal made fans look forward to his standalone film.

Previously, there were rumors going around that Affleck might not want to portray the role as he was expected to be the one who would write and direct the film instead. However, with Reeves' recent statement, Affleck's fans will have no need to worry anymore on who might fill his shoes as the next Dark Knight.

Reeves confirmed the news in a recent interview with Getty, where he was asked to give updates on the development of "The Batman." The matter of whether Affleck would still be the Dark Knight was also raised.

Since the director had just started work on the upcoming film, he was not able to share much about its plot or character-wise. This also applied to questions regarding the movie's production and its possible release date. However, he was generous enough to put fans' minds at ease and confirm that Affleck would still be on board to play Bruce Wayne.

"I finished this movie about eight days ago, so literally we're only now beginning," he said in the interview, referring to "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes."

When asked about Affleck's still being Batman, he replied: "Yeah, right now that's exactly what's going on, for sure."

Production for "The Batman" will officially start early next year, and for six months, Reeves and Affleck will work together to finish going through certain aspects of the film before shooting for the movie gets underway.

"The Batman" is expected to hit theaters in 2019.