'The Big Bang Theory' Actress Melissa Rauch Talks About Miscarriage and Announces Pregnancy

Losing a child even before they are born is perhaps one of the most painful things that can happen to a mother. After suffering a miscarriage, "The Big Bang Theory" actress Melissa Rauch has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The 37-year-old actress took to writing in her quest to share the ups and downs of motherhood.

Rauch's essay was published on Glamour and it begins with a shocking degree of candidness. The actress took it upon herself to announce her pregnancy as a token of refusal to have anyone else doing it for her. Just as an expecting mother, Rauch is overjoyed. But her happiness is also tinted with fear, especially considering what she went through in her previous pregnancy.

"I've always been one to keep my eyes on my own paper, but when it came to having a baby, that proved to be a challenge. So when I thought about having to share the news about expecting this baby, all I could think about was another woman mourning over her loss as I did, worried she would never get pregnant again, and reading about my little bundle on the way," Rauch wrote. "It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here."

Rauch went on to explain how the miscarriage affected her. She was understandably devastated and alarmingly depressed. She details how announcing that she miscarried brings along a lot of connotations about how she is as a woman and a mother. People often blame the mother and tell her it is their fault, which only serves to worsen their mental state. Rauch was able to power through with the help of her husband and both agreed to think of the miscarriage as the baby "bailing instead."

Rauch's essay reaches out to all women who are going through a difficult time to get pregnant and to those who are suffering through a miscarriage. Regardless, fans are sincerely hoping for the best for Rauch's future family.