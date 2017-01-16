'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 13 Spoilers: Leonard and Penny's Marriage on the Rocks?

Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) will try to solve their marital problems in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) need marriage counseling in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Romance Recalibration," the promo reveals the couple asking for advice from the least likely persons — Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). It looks like Leonard and Penny are getting desperate to talk about their marriage and get some much-needed counseling.

In the clip, one of Penny's complaints about her husband is his snoring. The noise he makes while sleeping is terrible and she cannot stand it any longer. She and Leonard plan to make a relationship agreement. Since the "Shamy" couple already has theirs, Penny and Leonard think it is best to ask them about it.

Sheldon looks way too excited to help out their friends. He eagerly looks for a pen and paper to start the ball rolling. Amy enthusiastically laughs at her boyfriend's actions. When Penny asks her if she truly thinks the situation is funny, Amy reveals that it is part of their own agreement that she positively reacts to his joke. She and Sheldon talked a lot about their relationship before they decided to live together. It was expected since he has hang-ups about personal space. Amy had to adjust to many things, but it looks like she is okay with them now. Will they be able to help Penny and Leonard?

Meanwhile, CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller revealed to Variety that they are currently in talks with Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco about renewing their contracts for season 11. According to him, their goal is to sign all three main leads for at least another installment.

"We are in negotiations, but it is definitely business as usual. We are guardedly optimistic that we will make a deal," Geller said.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 episode 13 will air on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.