'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 14 Spoilers: Penny's Brother Returns to Town

Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) brother, Randall (Jack McBrayer), is back in town in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Emotion Detection Automation," the synopsis reveals that Penny will have second thoughts about telling her husband about Randall. Her brother is in town to ask for help. He wants to find a job. Penny will do her best to find him one, but it will not be easy since Randall does not have a clean track record. Considering how many times he has been in and out of prison, it will almost be impossible to find an employer willing to hire him.

Although Leonard (Johnny Galecki) tries his best to treat his wife's brother well, he still cannot forget that the man is an ex-convict. He will not be able to hide his distress about Randall's arrival. Will this cause another problem with Penny? They have previously fought because of Leonard's attitude.

Elsewhere, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) will reunite with his four ex-girlfriends, Lucy (Kate Micucci), Emily (Katie Leclerc), Claire (Alessandra Torresani) and Emily (Laura Spencer). He wants to know why his past relationships did not work out.

Meanwhile, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) has a new toy. A promo shows him trying out a machine that can detect other people's emotions. He excitedly shows it off to his friends. When Leonard says he is happy for Sheldon, the latter uses the machine to see if his friend is telling the truth. Sheldon tells Howard (Simon Helberg), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) that he will use the device to become a more considerate person. Bernadette applauds his attitude, until he reveals that he cannot wait to find out the others' weaknesses as well.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 episode 14 will air on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.