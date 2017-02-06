'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 15 Spoilers: Leonard and Howard Divert Sheldon's Attention From Their Work

The upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 10 will see Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Howard (Simon Helberg) working together to keep Sheldon (Jim Parsons) away from their guidance system.

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory'The Big Bang Theory' airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled "The Locomotion Reverberation," states that Sheldon will get in the way of the boys' work. Their guidance system is coming along well, but Sheldon is proving to be a pain as he holds them back from progressing. As a result, Leonard and Howard will attempt to distract Sheldon in an effort to keep him away.

Meanwhile, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) decide to go on a girls' night with Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). Bernie has not been out of the house for a while because of her new daughter, Halley, so a night out with the girls is certainly well-deserved. With her and Howard gone, baby duty falls on Raj's (Kunal Nayyar) and Stuart's (Kevin Sussman) shoulders.

A teaser trailer has also been released for the upcoming episode, and it features the type of distraction Leonard and Howard have planned for Sheldon. It sees Sheldon getting excited about a train-themed pamphlet that the two men have presumably given him. Sheldon is so ecstatic that he even gives Leonard a hug. But it looks like Sheldon will take the distraction one step too far when he repairs an engine in their living room. Leonard and Howard walk in on him and are obviously surprised.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "The Emotion Detection Automation."

After spending all of his life not being able to recognize social cues, Sheldon decided to beta test an emotion-reading machine from MIT as Amy remained encouraging. Elsewhere, Raj decided to gather up all his ex-girlfriends to pinpoint why exactly he is still single. The whole ordeal did not end on a happy note for Raj, though, as the girls were all critical and are now with other men.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.